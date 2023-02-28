Warrants result in drugs, weapons arrests in Silver Lake, Twin Lakes

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Yesterday, February 27th, 2023, at approximately 2:25 PM, KSD received information regarding a wanted convicted felon residing in the Village of Salem Lakes. The suspect was located, arrested, and found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana. Upon further investigation, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence.

The warrant was executed, and the following items were seized from the residence:

• 2 firearms

• 40.7 grams of cocaine

• 375.3 grams of THC

• 28.2 grams of Psilocybin

• Various schedule 2 controlled substances

• Various amounts of ammunition

• Drug paraphernalia and drug packaging material

• $806.00 in U.S. Currency

After the search was completed in Silver Lake an additional search was completed at an associated residence in the Village of Twin Lakes. With assistance from the Twin Lakes Police Department, KDOG Detectives took another suspect into custody on several felony drug and weapon charges. Felony charges for a third suspect connected with this case will also be requested through the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff David Zoerner expressed his appreciation for the hard work of our KDOG Detectives, KSD Deputies, and the Twin Lakes Police Department that were involved in this very successful operation.