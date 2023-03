The Fox River as measured at the New Munster gauge has exceeded flood stage and is still on the rise Tuesday evening.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect.

The river first topped flood stage of 11 feet at about 5:45 a.m., Tuesday. At 5 p.m., the river was measuring at 11.57 feet.

The latest NWS forecast for the river calls for a crest at about 6 a.m., Thursday.