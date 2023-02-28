Flood warning issued

With the Fox River still on the rise, the National Weather Service has now issued a flood warning for the Fox River in Western Kenosha County.

As of 4 a.m., Tuesday, the river as measured at the New Munster gauge was at 10.86 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet.

The current forecast for the river has it cresting at 12.6 feet around 6 a.m. Thursday.

The latest, local NWS forecast for the area says rain is likely again Tuesday night, with between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. Looking further ahead, snow is in the forecast for Thursday night.