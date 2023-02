The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

Tami Olszewski, Senior Investment Advisor with Ehlers Public Finance Advisors on services offered by her

company with regards to portfolio management. Consideration of affiliating with Journey Disaster Response Team for local disaster response.

Discussion/update on interest in upgrading Paris Rescue to Paramedic status.

Discussion/update Rescue Squad replacement.

