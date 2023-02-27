Screening of documentary that includes The Sharing Center on March 7

A screening of a film that includes The Sharing Center in Trevor will take place at 6 p.m., March 7 at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

“What We’re Hungry For,” directed by Jim Winship, is a documentary about how food pantries fed rural Wisconsin during the pandemic. A discussion of hunger and food security in Kenosha County and beyond will take place after the film.

Admission is free. The Kenosha County Center is located at 19600 75th St., Bristol (HIghways 45 and 50).

The screening is being presented by The Sharing Center and Hunger Task Force