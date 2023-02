From Paddock Lake village administrator Tim Popanda (at about 9:30 a.m.)

Overnight and early this morning the Village saw a quick moving winter/spring thunderstorm roll through the area, depositing 1.2-inches of rain onto frozen saturated soils. The areas of Village experiencing flooding are, 236th and 62nd Street, 67th and 248th Ave. and various ditch lines clogged with tree limbs and debris. VOPL staff are working to keep inlets open and stormwater flowing.