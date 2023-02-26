Program on sanctuary at Kenosha County HCE meeting March 2

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education, (KCAHCE) will hold their monthly County Educational Meeting, Thursday March 2, at 1 p.m. in Boardroom B at the County Center,19600 75th St, Bristol.

Following brief KCAHCE business, Sandi Swiss, vice president of Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, will present an informational program about the all women led Union Grove initiative. A donation of used, but clean towels and blankets for the Sanctuary is appreciated.

For more info, leave message for Jeri Moore at 262-697-3459.