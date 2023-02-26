Highway C to close for surfacing of culvert repair

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway C (Wilmot Road) is scheduled to be closed fully just east of Highway W (Fox River Road) from approximately 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, until approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

This is to accommodate final restoration of the highway surface where a culvert was recently replaced.

A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via Highway W, Highway F (93rd Street/Silver Lake Road), and Highway B (296th Avenue/Tuttle Road)

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.