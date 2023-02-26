Agenda: Wheatland special meeting of electors, Town Board meeting Feb. 27, 2023

Wheatland is scheduled to have a special meeting of electors and a Town Board meeting Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

The special electors meeting will start at 6 p.m., with a key agenda items of Resolution No. 2023-001 – a resolution of the electors to authorize the town board to dispose of property.

The full electors agenda is available here.

The Town Board meeting will follow the electors meeting

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration and action on Resolution 2023-001 authorizing the town board to dispose of property, tax parcel 95-4-219-314-0610.

ATV travel on town roads – continuing discussion.

The full agenda is available here.