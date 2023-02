Snowtubing at Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort on Feb. 28 will benefit The Sharing Center in Trevor.

A percentage of proceeds from the tubing area from 4 to 8 p.m. that day will benefit The Sharing Center, Western Kenosha County’s community support center. Services provided include a food pantry and other resources.

Wilmot Mountain’s tubing area has 22 lanes over 1,000 feet long.

WIlmot Mountain is located at 11931 Fox River Road in WIlmot.

