Highway EM (East Lake Shore Drive) long-term closure to begin March 1

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Highway EM (East Lake Shore Drive) in the Village of Twin Lakes is scheduled to be closed from State Line Road to Highway Z (Wilmot Ave) beginning Wednesday, March 1, for underground utility work and resurfacing.

The closure is expected to last roughly four months. Only local traffic will have access to Highway EM during this closure.

The posted detour route is State Line Road (128th Street), Highway HM (374th Ave/Wilmot Rd) and Highway Z (Wilmot Ave). A map of the closure and detour is available here.