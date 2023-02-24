Units responding for crash in Trevor

Feb 24th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:11 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash on Highway C near Fire Station no. 1 in Trevor.

Per radio transmissions, two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported. Deputy called for two tows.

