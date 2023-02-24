Fed. 22-23, 2023 Ice storm kept local municipalities and emergency services busy

The ice storm that hit the area Wednesday and Thursday leaving a nearly .75 inch layer of ice on everything outside kept local municipalities and emergency services working around the clock.

“Thank you to everyone on our team at Kenosha County, to the municipal governments and fire departments, to the utility crews, and to the other first-responders who have been involved with the recovery from this week’s ice storm and the many power outages that followed,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman in a statement released Friday.

Fire departments and law enforcement answered numerous calls, including many reports of branches and trees on power lines. Repairing outages kept utility company crews busy well into Thursday.

Randy Kerkman, Bristol village administrator, said “our public works spent most of the ice storm night clearing trees and branches from streets.”

In Paddock Lake, village administrator Tim Popanda said village public works crews spent Wednesday night salting roads and pushing branches and trees out of roads.

“When the sun came up Thursday morning, village staff could see the carnage from the ¾ of an inch of ice that had accumulated on wires, trees, and tree limbs,” Popanda said.

And the work is not done. While roads were mostly clear by Friday, the limbs and trees removed still have to be disposed of. Kerkman estimated his crews will take another week to chip that material. Popanda said it could take two to three weeks to finish the chipping in Paddock Lake.

Like local residents, municipalities also were battling power outages. Multiple power outages throughout Paddock Lake and outages lasting 20 plus hours in some areas of the village, put utility district standby generators to the test, Popanda said, with the sanitary sewer plant operating under generator power from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

All told, Popanda estimated private property damage in Paddock Lake to be about $1.9 million from the storm in damage to roofs, siding, fences, vehicles. Tree removal could cost property owners another estimated $160,000.

“Again, my thanks go to the crews who have put many hours into this storm response, and to the residents who have shown great patience during this difficult time for many,” Kerkman said.