Units responding for wire in Voltz Lake

At about.6:07 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the area of 117th Street and 231 Court for a report of wires sparking.
UPDATE 6:10 a.m. — Dispatch reports that deputy in area sees smoke and sparking.
