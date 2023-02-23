Units responding for wire in Voltz Lake

Feb 23rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about.6:07 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the area of 117th Street and 231 Court for a report of wires sparking.

UPDATE 6:10 a.m. — Dispatch reports that deputy in area sees smoke and sparking.

