The following Western Kenosha County schools have announced closures for Thursday, Feb..23.

As of 5:21 a.m.:

Brighton School

As of 5:25 a.m.:

Wheatland Center School

Randall School

As of 5:27 a.m.:

Salem School

Bristol School

Trevor-Wilmot School

Riverview School

Central High School (virtual learning in effect)

As of 5:41 a.m.

Westosha Head Start

As of 6 a.m.:

Wilmot Union High School

Lakewood School