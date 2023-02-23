Storm related sheriff’s calls report Feb. 22-23

Here’s a report on Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department storm related calls:

On February 22nd, 2023 from 9:00 AM through February 23rd, 2023 at 7:00 AM Kenosha County Sheriff Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls:

1 crash with injuries

8 property-damage crashes

4 assist motorists

56 Fire Calls

59 Road Hazards

Deputies responded to many road hazards and fire calls due to the winter/Ice storm where trees and electric wires went down. At this time KSD deputies are on scene in several areas of the county protecting the public roadways for WE Energies and the Kenosha County Highway Department. The roadways remain hazardous. Please use caution when traveling.