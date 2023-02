A’s Dress Closet prom dress giveaway event will take place this Friday and Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church in Paddock Lake.

Hours on Friday are 3 to 6 p.m. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entry and all inventory is free of charge, however donations are appreciated. Dress, formal shoes and accessory donations accepted.

Christ Lutheran Church is located at 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake.