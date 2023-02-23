Pole down on Highway MB in Paris

Feb 23rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Within the last hour, sheriff’s deputies and Paris Fire and Rescue personnel were out with a down utility pole on Highway MB in Paris.

I did not catch the cross street. County highway department crews were going to close the road.

