Pole down on Highway MB in Paris

Within the last hour, sheriff’s deputies and Paris Fire and Rescue personnel were out with a down utility pole on Highway MB in Paris.
I did not catch the cross street. County highway department crews were going to close the road.
Western Kenosha County's news source
Within the last hour, sheriff’s deputies and Paris Fire and Rescue personnel were out with a down utility pole on Highway MB in Paris.
I did not catch the cross street. County highway department crews were going to close the road.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress