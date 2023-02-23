Paddock Lake village crews working to clear roads of branches

Here’s a statement from Tim Popanda, Paddock Lake village administrator, about clearing of down tree branches Thursday in the wake of the ice storm:

As we all know the Village was hit with freezing rain overnight that has caused hundreds of tree limbs and trees to come down. Village crews are working to clear roads of fallen branches, once roads are clear, crews will begin cutting and removing village owned and managed tree limbs. After village tree limbs are cleaned the crew will begin chipping any and all brush placed at roads edge. Please be patient with Village crews, the clean up could take several days.