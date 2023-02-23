Kenosha County Center to serve as overnight warming center Thursday evening to Friday morning

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Kenosha County will host an overnight reception center tonight for residents whose homes remain without power after Wednesday’s ice storm, Sheriff David Zoerner announced in cooperation with County Executive Samantha Kerkman and other partners.

This resource will be available from 7 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. Friday 2-24-23 at the Kenosha County Center (19600-75th Street, Bristol, WI).

Sheriff Zoerner and County Executive Kerkman said this reception center is intended to be a place for people to go to warm up, charge their phones and other electronic devices, and receive refreshments if needed. KSD Deputies will be providing security throughout the night giving residents a safe space to take shelter.

Sandwiches and cots are being provided by the American Red Cross. The Journey Disaster Response Team is furnishing beverages, snacks, and staff volunteers. Other partners involved in this community service include the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management and the Kenosha County Department of Human Services.