Ice storm warning canceled; winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has canceled its ice storm warning and has replaced it with a winter weather advisory.

That likely means the worst of the weather is over. Freezing drizzle may continue and brief sleet showers are possible. Today’s high temperature is forecast to reach 35, with Friday’s high to reach just the mid 20s.

Power outages are still widespread through the area. According to We Energies as of about 4 a.m., all of their customers in Paddock Lake, Brightonand Wheatland are without power.