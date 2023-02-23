Feb. 22-23 ice storm report: Was that a lot of ice? Yes it was, NWS data shows

That seemed like a lot of ice. But was it?

In fact, history shows it was.

The ice storm that hit the area Wednesday, Wednesday night and into early Thursday was only the second Kenosha County event worthy of an ice storm warning since 2000, according to the National Weather Service.

At least .25 inches of ice accumulation is needed to verify an ice storm warning, said Rebecca Hansen, NWS meteorologist.

Kenosha Airport measured .67 of an inch for this week’s storm as of Thursday morning. A measurement in Burlington was .73 of an inch.

The Dec. 11, 2007 storm measured less than .5 of an inch.

From NWS Facebook page: