Extensive damage to network, dangerous conditions slowing power restoration says We Energies

Extensive damage to its power network and dangerous conditions for work crews have slowed power restoration by We Energies crews in the wake of the ice storm that hit the area Wednesday and early Thursday, a spokesman for the company said Thursday afternoon.

“Trees and tree branches weighted down with ice have been falling into our equipment, bringing down wires and causing small fires,” said Amy Jahns, a We Engeries spokesperson, when asked about long restoration estimates in Western Kenosha County. “We also have seen outages continue to roll in throughout the day. The weather is improving, but the dangerous, icy conditions were also delaying our crews from responding as quickly as we would have liked.”

Power outages started occurring Wednesday evening in some local areas when tree branches weighed down with accumulating ice starting making contacts with power lines. Multiple reports of transformers blowing also were reported to local emergency services, according to scanner transmissions.

Conditions are bad enough that We has even brought in help from outside Wisconsin.

“We have an army of crews and specialized workers — including resources brought in from out of state — supporting the effort,” Jahns told wesofthei.com in an email.

As of about 3 p.m., Thursday, We Energies reported they had 5,448 customers without power in Kenosha County. About 85 percent of those customers are in Western Kenosha County.

Restoration times given at the We Energies website and in phone calls to customers have at times been as long as 5 p.m. Friday, well over 24 hours from when some of the outages began.

Jahns gave the following estimate for restoration: “We estimate 85% of all customers who lost service will have power restored by the end of Thursday. More than 90% will have power restored by noon on Friday. We anticipate that all customers will have power restored or their outage assigned by Friday evening.”