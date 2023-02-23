Designated warming centers open

Designated warming centers including in Western Kenosha County are available for those who may be without power during Thursday’s storm.

Western Kenosha County warming centers include:

Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call for weekend hours.

Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Community Library-Twin Lakes, 110 S. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Saturday. Note that operation times may vary for this storm due to local power outages.

Community Library-Salem, 24615 89th St., Salem, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Note that operation times may vary for this storm due to local power outages.

Listed by the county as closed for this storm are Kenosha County Center in Bristol (no power) and The Sharing Center.

A full list of Kenosha County designated warming centers is available here.