Units responding for wire in Paris

At about 7:54 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue is responding to a report of sparking wire in the 20100 block of Highway JB in Bristol.
UPDATE 8:01 p.m. — Branches brushing on wires, but no hazard at this time, fire unit reports.
Western Kenosha County's news source
