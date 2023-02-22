Units responding for wire in Paris

Feb 22nd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:54 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue is responding to a report of sparking wire in the 20100 block of Highway JB in Bristol.

UPDATE 8:01 p.m. — Branches brushing on wires, but no hazard at this time, fire unit reports.

