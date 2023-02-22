Units responding for smoke in Wheatland

Feb 22nd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:48 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a breaker box that is smoking in the 31600 block of 71st Street in Wheatland.

