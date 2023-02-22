Units responding for investigation in Randall

Feb 22nd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:43 p.m., Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation on the 37800 block of 87th Street in Randall.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting an electrical burning smell.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives