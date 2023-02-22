Units responding for investigation in Randall

At about 9:43 p.m., Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation on the 37800 block of 87th Street in Randall.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting an electrical burning smell.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:43 p.m., Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation on the 37800 block of 87th Street in Randall.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting an electrical burning smell.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress