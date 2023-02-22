Units responding for fire in Salem Lakes

At about 5:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of fire in the 10500 block of 304th Avenue in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree on a wire that is on fire.
