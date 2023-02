At about 10:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 22100 block of 121st Street for a report of a fire.

Per dispatch: Multiple callers reporting a tree and power line on fire above the Lake Shangri-la Community Center.

UPDATE about 10:17 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports no structure fire. All mutual aid units released from responding.