Monday, 5842, the second of Salem Lakes Fire and rescue Department arrived. 5841 arrived in January. The two new apparatus are taking the place of two 2008 rescue squads. The units had been ordered in June of 2019. Much of the wait was on the chassis. 5841 is ready and responding to calls. 5842 will be ready by the end of the week. The department also has one other rescue squad from 2016.

Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar spoke about the new vehicles.

In addition to the new vehicles, the department also refurbished one of their tenders. This truck transports water to the scene.