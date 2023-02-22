Salem Lakes awards bid for 2023 street and utilities work

The Salem Lakes Village Board has awarded a contract for the 2023 street and utilities improvement work to Asphalt Contractors of Union Grove for $1,460,398.
The board awarded the work by unanimous vote (with Trustee Ted Kmiec absent) at the Feb. 13 board meeting.
Included in this years work is:
- Sanitary sewer rehabilitation 226th Court.
- Paving 88th Street, 225th Court and 226th Court.
- Sanitary sewer rehabilitation along Highway 83 from south of Highway 50 to the state line.
- Paving 122nd Street from Rock Lake Road west to 280th Avenue.
- Paving two new pickleball courts at Schmalfeldt Park in Silver Lake.
- Storm sewer improvements 99th Street, 271st Court and 272nd Avenue.