Salem Lakes awards bid for 2023 street and utilities work

From Salem Lakes document (click for larger view).

The Salem Lakes Village Board has awarded a contract for the 2023 street and utilities improvement work to Asphalt Contractors of Union Grove for $1,460,398.

The board awarded the work by unanimous vote (with Trustee Ted Kmiec absent) at the Feb. 13 board meeting.

Included in this years work is:

Sanitary sewer rehabilitation 226th Court.

Paving 88th Street, 225th Court and 226th Court.

Sanitary sewer rehabilitation along Highway 83 from south of Highway 50 to the state line.

Paving 122nd Street from Rock Lake Road west to 280th Avenue.

Paving two new pickleball courts at Schmalfeldt Park in Silver Lake.

Storm sewer improvements 99th Street, 271st Court and 272nd Avenue.