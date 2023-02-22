Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Newport, Illinois

Feb 22nd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:25 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Newport Fire Protection District for a fire.

Bristol is requested to respond with a truck to Russell Road for a semi-truck that may be on fire.

