Spring election 2023: Salem Lakes village trustee primary results

Voters in Salem Lakes were able to vote in a primary for village trustee in Tuesday’s non-partisan primary election.

On the ballot were seven candidates: Bill Barhyte, incumbent Dan Campion, incumbent Mike Culat, Norm Kazumura, incumbent Ted Kmiec, Kathryn Kelly Sweeting and Jaren Young. The top six will move on to the April ballot to fill three at-large seats.

Early results at about 8:20 p.m. with 1 poll of three reporting showed:

Kathryn Kelly Sweeting 480 (23.9%)

Jared Young 463 (23.06%)

Bill Barhyte 437 (21.76%)

Norm Kazumura 173 (8.62%)

Ted Kmiec 162 (8.07%)

Mike Culat 157 (7.82%)

Dan Campion 126 (6.27%)

UPDATE about 8:27 p.m. — With 3 of 3 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:

Kathryn Kelly Sweeting 1310 (23.53%)

Jared Young 1260 (22.63%)

Bill Barhyte 1219 (21.89%)

Ted Kmiec 495 (8.89%)

Norm Kazumura 481 (8.64%)

Mike Culat 423 (7.6%)

Dan Campion 357 (6.41%)