Spring Election 2023: It’s primary Election Day!

It’s spring non-partisan primary election day.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All wards in Salem Lakes will vote at Salem Lakes Village Hall.
Twin Lakes voting will be at Village Hall, for all wards
All other polling places are in their typical locations. A complete list of polling places is available here.
On the ballot will be:
- Salem Lakes voters will be able to vote to narrow the field for village trustee. On the ballot are seven candidates: Bill Barhyte; Dan Campion, an incumbent; Mike Culat, an incumbent; Norm Kazumura, Ted Kmiec, an incumbent; Kelly Sweeting, Jared Young. One will be eliminated.
- Salem School District voters will be able to narrow the field for school board. On the ballot were: Alex Attiah, Nicole Hass, Dana Powers, the incumbent. Attiah told westofthei.com he is not running.
- Voters statewide are able to vote in a primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. On the ballot will be: Jennifer R. Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz, Everett D. Mitchell.