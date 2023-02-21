Ice storm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 9 a.m., Wednesday, to noon, Thursday.

The warning replaces an earlier winter storm watch.

From the NWS:

An ice storm is used to describe occasions when damaging accumulations of ice are expected during freezing rain situations. Significant accumulations of ice pull down trees and utility lines resulting in loss of power and communication. These accumulations of ice make walking and driving extremely dangerous. Significant ice accumulations are usually accumulations of ¼” or greater.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a mix of ice, rain and sleet to begin about 10 a.m., Wednesday and continue to 11 p.m., Wednesday and possibly into the early hours of Thursday morning. Ice accumulations of about .3 inch and sleet accumulations of less than an inch possible.

The high temperature Wednesday is forecast for 34 with a low Wednesday night of 31.