EM road project ready to begin

Monday night, an informational meeting was held at the Twin Lakes Village Hall. Clement Abongwa, PE, Director – Kenosha County Highways and Len Roecker, main design consultant on project gave a presentation on East Lakeshore Drive/EM construction project.

The 2.6 mile project will run from the state line to Wilmot Avenue/Z. Improvements will include a new, larger gas line, paved shoulder, and better drainage.

The $4 million dollar project has been awarded to Musson Brothers, Inc. as contractor. They will begin in about a week or so. Utility relocation has already been going on for a month. It was hoped that the new gas main would already be complete, but it shouldn’t delay the start. The project will take about four months, weather contingent.

The road will be closed, used only for local access. A marked detour will be set up. According to Len Roecker ”If you don’t have a purpose to be on Lakeshore Drive, you shouldn’t be.” You can be cited if you don’t belong there.

One lane will always be open. It’s important for emergency services.

The project will add storm water control through the addition of 56 catch basins and six storm water chambers to control storm water runoff and collect sediment. The catch basins will collect sediment and need to be cleaned yearly by the Village. The storm water chambers will need to be cleaned every 5-10 years by Village. They are part of a storm water plan approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Some other concerns included mailboxes may be temporarily moved. Alliant Energy is not going to bury the electrical lines. Adding fiber lines will not tear up the road. County will still plow the road. Some trees may get cut down.