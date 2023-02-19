Salem Lakes clerk leaving post

Salem Lakes village Clerk Shannon Hahn has resigned her position due to a planned relocation.

Her last day will be Friday, Feb. 24, Hahn said in an email to westofthei.com.

Hahn said she resigned because she is moving out of the village and the new location “will be too far to commute.”

Hahn has worked for the village and the predecessor town of Salem for a little over 10 years. She started out as an administrative assistant/building clerk and later served as deputy clerk. She was appointed interim village clerk in Jan. 2019 and was appointed clerk in July 2019.

“This is a new beginning for me,” Hahn said.