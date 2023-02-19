Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 20, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding a Correction of Assessor Error for 339 Martin

Ave

Ave Discussion and possible action regarding a request for two principle structures on one lot for 301 W. Park Drive (Plan Commission recommends denial).

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #19 from JJ Henderson for $576,963.66. This is in regards to the ongoing waste water teatment plant and lift stations project.

The full agenda is available here.