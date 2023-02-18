Bristol receives grants from ATC for native plantings

Bristol staff burn areas in preparation for planting. /Submitted photo

Following is a news release from the village of Bristol and American Transmission Co.:

The Village of Bristol recently received two grants from American Transmission Co., a $2,500 grant from ATC’s Pollinator Habitat Program and a $5,000 grant from ATC’s Community Planting Program.

“We’re excited to plant pollinators under the ATC lines in our Passive Park at the end of 130th avenue south of Hwy 50,” said Randy Kerkman, Administrator, Village of Bristol. “With these grants from ATC, we’ll be able to Restore an Oak Savanah in Bristol Bay Park that was there prior to European influence. Planting pollinators under the ATC lines that go through another Oak Savanah that is located in Bristol Ridge Passive park.

“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said ATC Vegetation Management Manager Michelle Stokes. “While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights‑of‑way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”

“Part of the reason for the recent decline in pollinator populations is due to loss of habitat,” said ATC Environmental Project Manager Johanna Sievewright. “The Pollinator Habitat Program promotes vegetation that is both compatible with our vegetation management practices and it provides habitat for pollinators, which use the utility corridor as a flight path.”

The Community Planting Program provides financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights-of-way. Program funds can be used to plant trees and other tall-growing vegetation outside the transmission line rights-of-way. ATC has awarded nearly 290 communities and organizations with funds totaling nearly $500,000 since 2013.

ATC’s Pollinator Habitat Program promotes planting low-growing vegetation within a transmission line right-of-way to beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system. To qualify for either program, communities must commit that all current and future planting plans and urban forestry activities near high-voltage electric transmission lines will comply with ATC’s maintenance standards. Cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes within ATC’s service area are eligible to apply for funding through the Community Planting Program. The Pollinator Habitat Program also is open to cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes within ATC’s service area, as well as to entities that allow public access to ATC rights-of-way (e.g. nature preserves, non-profits or public land

managers).

ATC accepts applications from June 1 through Sept. 30, and award recipients are selected and notified by the end of the year. Awards for both programs range from $100 to $5,000. Additional information and program applications can be found at atc-GrowSmart.com.

Formed in 2001 as the nation’s first multi-state transmission-only utility, American Transmission Co. is a

Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates 10,081 miles of electric transmission lines and 582

substations in portions of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois.