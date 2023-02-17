Sheriff’s Dept. report on responses during snow storm

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department shared the following response stats for Thursday’s snow storm:

On February 16th, 2023 from 12:00 PM through February 17th, 2023 at 5:00 AM Kenosha County Sheriff Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls:

3 crashes with injuries

22 property-damage crashes

23 assist motorists

At 9:49 PM, KSD and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi-crash on I-94 at CTH C. All northbound lanes were shut down from 10:05 PM to 11:21 PM while the crash scene was investigated. The operator of the semi sustained minor injuries.

At this time there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. The roadways remain hazardous and slippery, and we urge the community to exercise caution when traveling.