County health officer leaving position March 16

The following is from Kenosha County Public Health:

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit today announced she will leave her position for another career opportunity effective March 16, 2023.

Freiheit joined Kenosha County as Health Director in December 2019. Since then, she steered Kenosha County Public Health through the COVID-19 pandemic and worked internally and externally to align the county’s public health services to meet community health needs.

“During my time here, I have been honored to serve the community through the most difficult time in our history,” Freiheit said. “We have made significant strides in improving the health of the community throughout my tenure, and I know that Kenosha County Public Health is positioned to continue the strong program and service direction that has been set.”

County Executive Samantha Kerkman received Freiheit’s resignation letter today and said the county will be posting the position in the coming weeks.

“I thank Dr. Freiheit for her service to the community, and wish her well in her future endeavors,” Kerkman said.