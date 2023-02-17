A word from our sponsors: Froedtert South In-Person Job Fair is Feb. 22

Note: This is a paid announcement from Froedtert South — DH

Froedtert South will host an in-person job fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The job fair will take place in the Schmidt Surgery Center, 9557 76th Street. Those attending are asked to park and enter the the Schmidt Surgery Center.

Career opportunites include:

Communications Operator

Food Service Aide

Patient Access Specialist

Security

Environmental Services

Apply in advance today! Call or email HR to let them know you can attend: 262-656-2116 or careers@froedtertsouth.com.

Froedtert South is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Froedtert South does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment decisions are made on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need.