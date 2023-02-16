Salem Lakes delays adoption of grievance procedure; makes business owners eligible for committee

The Salem Lakes Village Board delayed the adoption of a grievance procedure and the appointment of a grievance committee Monday.

The delay was because the village had not publicized how residents interested in serving on the committee could be considered, said Trustee Bill Hopkins.

Those interested in being on the committee are asked to email Amanda at aprocknow@voslwi.org, according to an item posted this week on the village website.

The grievance procedure and committee arose out of the village attempting to address complaints about fire code and building code enforcement, mostly relating to businesses. The committee that will be central to the process will be made up of two Village Board members, a planning and zoning representative and two members of the general public. Two alternate members from the general public also will be selected.

The general public members were to be picked through a blind draw, but that pool of candidates was not available due to the lack of publicity about how to apply.

Hopkins said he hoped to finalize the grievance committee and procedure at a meeting next week. As of Thursday afternoon, no Village Board meeting had been announced for next week, according to the calendar on the village website.

On Monday, the board changed who would be eligible to be selected as a general public member of the committee.

Last week, the board decided to exclude business owners from serving on the grievance committee.

On Monday, Trustee Dennis Faber said he favored allowing business owners to enter the draw. If a conflict of interest arose with an issue before the committee, they would be expected to step aside for that matter, Faber said.

The board voted to allow business owners on the committee with Trustees Mike Culat and Dan Campion voting no and Trustee Ted Kmiec absent. Village President Diann Tesar also voted in favor, though she did not need to vote since the vote was not tied.