The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to midnight Friday.

The latest, local NWS forecast is calling for a bit more snow — now 4 to 6 inches. The bulk of that snow is forecast to come between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Thursday.

“Travel could be very difficult,” says the text of the watch. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”