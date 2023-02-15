Winter storm warning issued

Feb 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 9 a.m to 9 p.m., Thursday.

Four to 6 inches of snow could fall during the day Thursday and another 1 to 2 inches Thursday night, says the latest, local NWS forecast. Complicating matters will be a 15 to 20 mph northeast wind with gusts as high as 35 mph.

The heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon.

From the warning text:

Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will mainly occur after the morning commute but will impact the afternoon and evening commute.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives