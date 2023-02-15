Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 9 a.m to 9 p.m., Thursday.

Four to 6 inches of snow could fall during the day Thursday and another 1 to 2 inches Thursday night, says the latest, local NWS forecast. Complicating matters will be a 15 to 20 mph northeast wind with gusts as high as 35 mph.

The heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon.

From the warning text:

Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will mainly occur after the morning commute but will impact the afternoon and evening commute.