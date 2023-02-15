Spring election 2023: Salem Lakes village trustee primary candidates Q&A

Voters in Salem Lakes will be able to vote in a primary election for village trustee on Feb. 21.

Seven candidates filed to run for three available at-large seats. The candidate with the least votes in the primary will be eliminated and the rest will appear on the April 4 ballot.

On the primary ballot are (in alphabetical order):

Bill Barhyte

Dan Campion, an incumbent

Mike Culat, an incumbent

Norm Kazumura

Ted Kmiec, an incumbent

Kelly Sweeting

Jared Young

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here are the candidates’ biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Bill Barhyte –Age: 65. Education – Trevor Consolidated Grade School, Wilmot Union High School, United States Marine Corp college courses offered through the military. Occupation: Self-Employed – Excavating & Landscaping Company. Previous elected or appointed public office: Trevor/Wilmot Consolidated School – Board of Education – Approx 25 years; Town of Salem – Parks Commission – Approx 20 years; Lieutenant – Salem Lakes Fire Department/Trevor Fire Department – 42 years.

Dan Campion — Age: 68. Education: Warren Twp. High School, College of Lake County. Occupation: Retired after 45+ years. Previous elected/appointed public office: Current elected member of the Salem Lakes Village Board. I’m completing my 12th year as an elected official.

Mike Culat — Age: 70. Education: High School then Trade School. Occupation: Real Estate Broker Licensed in Illinois and Wisconsin. Previous elected or appointed public office: 11 years on the board of Salem and Salem Lakes.

Norm Kazumura — Age: 54. Education: Bachelors in Arts – English and Communication. Paralegal Degree. Occupation: Senior Project Manager – Financial Consultant. Also, bartend at Colony House Restaurant. Previous elected/appointed public office: Kenosha County Executive Board. President of Hawk’s Run subdivision.

Ted Kmiec — Age: 61. Education: BA, JD DePaul University. Occupation: Attorney. Previous elected or appointed public office: Town of Salem Board. 2011 – 2017, Village of Salem Lakes Trustee 2017 until Present.

Kathryn Kelly Sweeting — Age: 62. Education: Some college, several certifications in Business Administration. Occupation: Sr. Development Administrator (Retired). Previous elected of appointed public office: No answer submitted.

Jared Young — Age 39. Education: No answer submitted. Occupation: Professional Heavy Highway and bridge builder for Walsh Construction out of Chicago. I served two tours in Iraq and am a disabled combat Veteran. Previous elected or appointed public office: I have never ran for office.

1) Why are you the best candidate for Salem Lakes Trustee?

Barhyte — Having held different positions within different boards will give me an experience advantage over the other incumbents. I believe, wholeheartedly, that my open attitude for a responsible and informed board is a key to making a better Village.

Campion — Experience: Six years as a Salem Town Board Supervisor and six years as a Village of Salem Lakes Trustee. Organizations: Wisconsin Towns Association. Political Committees and Groups — Town & Village Committees: Administration, & Communications. Town/Village Liaisons: County Board and Voltz Lake District. Community groups and/or volunteer positions: Town & Village Pumpkin Daze, Easter Spring Fling, and Santa Comes to Salem. I also strongly support the Sharing Center and Westosha Senior Citizen Center for their services.

Culat — I feel I am the most qualified candidate due to my years on the board. I am an independent thinker able to work with others easily. Over the last 11 years on this board, I have spent hundreds of hours with the Fire Department, Highway Department, and yes, the sewer department. I would go so far as to say I know the operation down there, almost as well as the employees who work there. I have served several terms on the Lakes Area Board of Realtors twice as Board President. I am a trained mediator, Certified Negotiator and still serve on several Professional Standards Committees. I have served 5 terms on the vestry of St Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church., 2 times as a warden. I served on the board of the Antioch Lions Club. Over the years I have been involved in many charities within my community. I have given 100% of my Village Stipend back to charity since I was first elected.

Kazumura –– I will be the best candidate as a Village Trustee supervisor because I will be the voice of the Village and listen to concerns on the issues, read and review our complex budgets, and stand up and do what is right. I know that I can be an asset to our community. I will stand up for you, your family, taxpayers, small business owners, and for the future of our community.

Kmiec — My record of serving Salem and Salem Lakes. We have completed infrastructure improvements, both to roads and wastewater treatment. We have purchased Parks and/or improved them. The Business Park has continued to be developed despite COVID and difficult economic times. The merger between Salem and Silver Lake has been a success, even with the difficulties that could be expected with such an undertaking. We have continually added and improved our Fire/Rescue equipment, including two new ambulances coming on line recently. We have an excellent Highway Department that does an incredible job of snow removal and maintaining our roads for the safety of our residents. The most recent Financial Audit showed the Village to be in excellent financial shape. We were able to come together to assist residents devastated by the Flooding in 2017.

Sweeting — I believe my extensive experience & knowledge in construction and land development, would be an asset to the Village and village business.

Young — What makes me a conservative: I was raised in a home with conservative values. I served in the United States Army, served two tours in Iraq. I have been a professional Heavy Highway Road Builder for more than 17 years. I believe in limited government and our constitution, and I will fight to defend it.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the Village Board and how would you address them if elected?

Barhyte — Transparency of the Board – Having An open-book type policy where the citizens can get their questions answered, are treated fairly, and have access to the same information that the board receives to make their informed decisions. Receiving the board information packet earlier will help the board make better decisions! Staffing – Current upper level staff need to be either re-trained or replaced in order to regain the trust of our small businesses and citizens. Too many issues have surfaced in the last few years. We need to create a better atmosphere between the local businesses, citizens and the Village. After all, the Village works for the citizens, not the other way around. These are just a few of the current issues facing the new board. Any and all other additional issues will have to be addressed as they arise. If elected, I will push for a better open-door policy where the citizens can be heard, properly informed and be properly represented! And my actions will speak louder than my words!!

Campion — We became a Village in 2017. Just six short years ago. I compare the Village to a child going through growing pains. Some want to see change immediately. While others do not want to change from the old ways. I try to balance each with ultimately deciding what is best for the Village as a whole. We are and will continue to maintain vital services at extremely high levels. They are wastewater treatment, storm water mitigation, roadway management (paving & snow removal). Also our Fire/Rescue is responding to more calls than ever before and at the highest degree of service. All the while we are shifting to more full time EMT/Firefighters. We are also creating a grievance procedure to formally address citizen concerns.

Culat — The village is in great financial shape, our roads are in great shape with the average rating being an 8. Our highway department has top shelf equipment. Our Fire Department is rated very highly and has the equipment needed to be as professional as they are. Our sewer treatment plant underwent a multi-million dollar upgrade last year and we have increased capacity for future development. We have a first-class industrial park which has provided hundreds of jobs for residents. What we will need to work on is re-uniting this village after all the negativity and divisiveness that has been created during this last election cycle. We are working on clarifying ordinances and roles of different departments in enforcement of rules, be them ordinances or state laws. Overall, we have strived to make Salem Lakes the best place to live and work. I have always voted for whatever is in the best interest of the public and will continue to do so.

Kazumura — The current board needs to work on the following items that I will address as a trustee: 1. Being Fiscally Responsible – With 30+ years in a private financial sector I will bring transparency, knowledge and experience to the Village Board. 2. Bring Forward Values that Matter – As a Kenosha County resident almost my entire life, a proud graduate of Westosha Central and an active person in our local community, I know what values people in our Village are looking for and deserve. 3. Government Accountability – I will ask the right questions and put voters, taxpayers, and families of our Village first! Today, there isn’t accountability for all of their actions. It appears decisions are being passed from one committee to another and the right decisions are not being made. 4. Public Safety – The board does believe in public safety, but needs to focus on financial safety. I believe public safety is important and I want to ensure our community is safe and remains safe as well as a priority in a financially responsible way. Reading the budget and knowing where the taxpayers money is going is key. Building an infrastructure for our community for future growth is what I will focus on when elected.

Kmiec — Managing growth and development in a manner that keeps Salem Lakes a well balanced community. Most residents spoken with want to keep the current nature of the Community. Continuing to resurface and maintain our roads. Continue to improve our Parks, perhaps adding a small dog Park. Continue to have a healthy financial picture so any future projects or needed equipment will be well funded.

Sweeting — The Budget. Over the last few years, it has increased almost 4 million dollars. Many citizens in the village want to know why, because they don’t see any visible results. If elected, I would peel back the layers, and examine all the numbers. After scrutinizing, I would offer suggestions, recommendations, and possibly better negotiations to bring those numbers down, and/or reallocate to areas, that would benefit the citizens.

Young — Top 3 issues. 1. I will work extremely hard to make the Village of Salem Lakes more attractive to new businesses and families. 2. I will be the voice for the community and fight for honesty and transparency, something that is an issue with the current village board. 3. Our infrastructure here in the Village of Salem Lakes is especially important to me, I will make certain that our roads, bridges, lakes, and rivers are kept to the upmost highest quality and cleanliness.