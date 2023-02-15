County Division of Emergency Management-Kenosha County Public Health offer story safety tips

The Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management and Kenosha County Public Health are sharing the following winter safety tips in anticipation of Thursday’s storm:

Kenosha County Public Health in cooperation with the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management is

issuing tips for being prepared and safe during the upcoming Winter Storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Kenosha County from Wednesday, Feb. 15th until 9 pm on Thursday, Feb. 16th. A significant winter storm is imminent and expected to impact the afternoon and evening commute on Thursday. Dry snow will spread over the area on Thursday morning with locally higher snow amounts along Lake Michigan throughout the day. Blowing and drifting snow across rural and open, exposed areas are expected to impact travel. Visibility on roadways will be low with blowing and drifting snow.

Before a winter storm, you can prepare at home by gathering items you may need if the power goes out. This

includes keeping on hand at least three days of non-perishable food and water. Also, check and replace batteries in your portable light sources. Emergency vehicle kits should contain a portable light source, first aid kit, booster cables, emergency flares, water, snack food, extra gloves, hats, scarves, blankets, a shovel, and a bag of sand or kitty litter to provide traction.

For the latest information about the forecasted winter storm, check in with your local National Weather Service office, at https://weather.gov. Winter weather preparation tips from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/winter-weather.htm.