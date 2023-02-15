Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting Feb. 16, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
- A closed session relative to the Village Fire Department and the Village Clerk.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress