The latest, local National Weather Service forecast has us getting 3 to 5 inches of snow on Thursday.

Snow is expected to start falling around 6 a.m. and continue to 5 p.m., and perhaps later. Chance of snow is 90 percent.

Wind also will be a factor with a northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

The high temperature Thursday will be 30.

By the weekend, high temperatures are forecast to be back in the 40s.