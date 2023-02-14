Agenda: Randall School Board meeting Feb. 15, 2023

Feb 14th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Budget ’23-’24 Update.
  • A closed session for: Administrative Updates and Insurance & Benefits.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives