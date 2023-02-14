Agenda: Randall School Board meeting Feb. 15, 2023

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Budget ’23-’24 Update.
- A closed session for: Administrative Updates and Insurance & Benefits.
